Mansfield Town FC staff conquer highest peaks for charity close to their hearts

Mansfield Town Football Club staff conquered the three highest UK peaks — Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon — for a charity close to their hearts.

Keiran Coupe, education programme lead at Mansfield Town Football Club, was joined by colleagues and friends for the Three Peaks Challenge as the team tackled the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

The 29-year-old is raising awareness after his daughter Paislea was born with Pierre Robin syndrome.

This means she suffers from a cleft palate and a small lower jaw that can obstruct her airways.

Keiran Coupe and his supportive colleagues and friends.

Keiran said: “We undertook this challenge to raise awareness for my daughter’s condition, Pierre Robin Syndrome.

“The proceeds will be donated to the Trent Regional Cleft Lip and Palate Organisation, part of the Nottingham Hospital Charity team.

“This charity has provided vital care and support to my daughter Paislea since birth, and we are incredibly grateful.

“Our aim is to ensure other families receive the same level of support that we did.”

The funds raised will go towards purchasing essential equipment, providing extra training for nurses, and supporting family activities and fun days.

Keiran was joined by the following supporters; Martin Mountain, Simon Ward, Richard Cooper, Jamie Hardwick, Keiran’s school friend Oliver Ashton, footballing legend Steve Chettle, Wayne Loseby, and physio Luke Randle.

Keiran and his colleagues described the challenge as “incredibly demanding”, with harsh conditions, difficult terrain, and steep mountains to climb, all within a 24-hour timeframe, including travel.

They said the challenge became even more difficult as the team encountered three diversions at 2am while attempting to reach Scafell Pike.

The climbers, who were “thrilled” to have completed the trek, said the views from Ben Nevis were “breathtaking” despite the "challenging" climb, with Scafell Pike being the toughest to conquer mentally for all involved.

Despite the difficulty, Keiran said Snowdon was the most “enjoyable” climb for the team due to its stable rocks and everyone’s collective determination to complete the journey.

A fundraising page with a target of £10,000 has currently raised just over £8,000, with supporters still encouraged to donate at www.gofundme.com/f/baby-paislea-climbing-for-cleft