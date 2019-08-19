Mansfield Town FC shown from a different view by budding Mansfield artist

From the love of a beautiful game has come a beautiful watercolour of Mansfield Town's stadium - from a different view than fans would usually see it.

Sam Edwards, a budding artist and football fan, has created a watercolour sketch of the One Call Stadium from the view of neighbouring Lord Street.

The painting.

The 30-year-old became popular with Stags fans after he put an illustration of a Mansfield Town match on Twitter.

A piece which was brought by the football club and now hangs in the club shop.

Sam, who lives near to the stadium with his girlfriend Lindsay, said: "It is what I like to do.

"I like to paint things which are maybe less glamours but are different and I liked the contrast of the street and the stadium.

Sam Edwards

"I like the football ground and I love football.

"I didn't expect the response I got from the painting last time - it is just nice to get the art out to the supporters."

Sam took a picture of the street first which he spent a "few" hours turning into the landscape.

Sam, who also takes on commissions and has illustrated children's books, is planning to create an exhibition of paintings inspired by Mansfield next year.

He said: "I want to do more obscure paintings of the town.

"I have been painting all my life, I try to do it in my spare time. And I picked it up again properly five years ago."

Sam, who works as an administrator at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, hails from Hertfordshire and is a Tottenham supporter.

He moved to this area after meeting his girlfriend Lindsay, 30, who is from Mansfield, while studying sociology at Birmingham's Anglia Ruskin University.

He said that since moving Mansfield Town has become his second team.