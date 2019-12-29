Mansfield Town fan collapses after Bradford City defeat

A Mansfield Town fan collapsed after today’s defeat to Bradford City.

Police said the fan had collapsed after the game at Valley Parade, which ended 2-0 to the promotion-chasing hosts.

The supporter collapsed after the match between Mansfield Town and Bradford City (pic: Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD)

They said their thoughts were with the supporter, and they praised fellow police officers and ambulance workers for their response to the emergency.

Mansfield Police Football tweeted this evening: “Thoughts are with the @mansfieldtownfc fan who collapsed after the game. Thanks to colleagues at @WestYorksPolice @YorksAmbulance and @YorkshireAirAmb for their quick response.”