Mansfield town centre beat surgery at Four Seasons Shopping Centre

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:49 BST
Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
Mansfield town centre beat team will hold a beat surgery at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre tomorrow – outside the old Debenhams store.

The beat surgery, which will be held at the shopping centre on Tuesday, February 18 at 12-2pm, invites residents to discuss anything related to Mansfield Town Centre.

Whether you have concerns, suggestions, or simply want to share your experiences, the beat team are around to listen.

According to an update shared by Mansfield District Police, PC Marshall will also be available to chat about all things Mansfield Town.

A police spokesperson added: “We hope to be joined by Gary and Sarah from the Mansfield District Council ASB team, representatives from Mansfield Fire Service, and members of the Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID).

“We especially encourage local businesses to attend and connect with the BID team, with whom we work closely.”

For more details, see: www.facebook.com/MansfieldPoliceUK.

