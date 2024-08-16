Mansfield Town and Notts Police launch campaign to target alcohol and drug use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Police is working with the city and county’s professional football clubs, including Mansfield Town, to increase awareness of the consequences of consuming alcohol and cocaine together at matches.

A new partnership has been launched with Nottingham Forest, Mansfield Town, and Notts County as part of Operation Cognition.

When alcohol and cocaine are mixed it causes a toxic psychoactive substance to form in the body, known as cocaethylene, which can increase violent and aggressive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can also increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and seizures.

Notts Police and Mansfield Town have partnered up to tackle alcohol and drug use at matches

Officers from the Drugs and Substance Interventions team recently met with safety supervisors from the three football clubs to discuss the rollout of material as the new season kicks off.

New posters with information highlighting the risks associated with cocaethylene will be set up in men’s and women’s toilets, as well as along the concourses around the stadiums.

Operation Cognition aims to provide information about the risks of taking cocaine and alcohol together and reduce instances of violent crime, with a key focus on violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation, which first launched in May, also aims to improve health outcomes with reduced hospital admissions, cocaine-related deaths, and generational abuse and substance misuse.

The links between football fans and cocaine are well established, with a 2021 study of 1,500 British football fans finding that almost a third of those surveyed had witnessed other supporters taking cocaine at football matches.

It also found that self-reported cocaine use amongst football supporters was more than double the use in the general population.

Operation Cognition patrols are also set to take place on match days outside stadiums or at railway stations this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plain-clothes officers with a pink tabard are joined by clinicians from substance misuse organisations including Nottingham Recovery Network and Change Grow Live to engage with the public about the risks of using cocaine and alcohol and, where appropriate, refer people into further support.

Officers and public health professionals will also hand out leaflets warning of the dangers of combining the two substances and invite members of the public to complete a cocaethylene questionnaire.

The partnership has been welcomed by clubs who are working jointly with Nottinghamshire Police towards keeping fans safe and healthy, reducing the abuse of stewards and staff, and making the terraces a more welcoming environment.

Sergeant Graham Whitt, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Drug and Substance Interventions team, said: “The sad reality is there will be some families where it is normal for impressionable children to witness arguments and violence between guardians when alcohol and cocaine have been consumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only is this unacceptable, but it contributes to a perpetual cycle of learnt behaviour where it can be considered normal to act in that way, which we hope to change over time with this operation.

“Repeat use of cocaethylene causes irreparable damage to the lining of your aorta and so there are major health benefits in changing the mindset of people caught in a cycle of using cocaine when drinking alcohol at the football.

“Having clinicians available alongside officers as part of these targeted patrols makes a massive difference to the uptake from those who use cocaine and alcohol towards making their first step on the journey to recovery.”

Football Intervention and Banning Order Officer Carl Gabbitas said: “This initiative is a great way for us to engage with the football community and start conversations about the dangers of using alcohol and cocaine together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nottinghamshire Police will not hesitate to apply for football banning orders against those who bring Class A drugs into stadiums.

“It is simply not worth risking a lifetime or lengthy ban from attending football matches for consuming a substance that is really harmful to your personal health.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Nottingham Forest, Mansfield Town, and Notts County over the coming months to spread awareness about the risks associated with cocaethylene and hope that this operation will help to reduce the rate of offences linked to consuming alcohol and cocaine.”