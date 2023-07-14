Mansfield theatre troupe celebrates raising £7,500 as annual panto returns with a bang

The Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe performed their magical rendition of Aladdin at the town’s Palace Theatre earlier this year.

It marked a return to pantomime for the group – which has raised more than £150,000 for charities over the last 40 years – after it took the decision not to stage pantos in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

Every year, the troupe donates its proceeds to local good causes and members met for the annual presentation night at Mansfield Town Football Club on Saturday, July 8.

Cast and crew were joined by representatives from chosen charities at Mansfield Town Football Club, as they celebrated raising a grand total of £7,500. (Photo: submitted)

The cast and crew were joined by representatives from chosen charities as they celebrated raising a grand total of £7,500 this year.

Causes which will benefit from the funds include Ashfield Food Bank, Mansfield Soup Kitchen, Men in Sheds Ransom Wood, Emily Harris Foundation, Spectrum Wasp and Sutton’s Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School.

The troupe also made a donation to Forest Town Arena in thanks for its continued support.

Debbie Wilson, MHTT chairman, said: “We would like to thank all the people that help make this possible.

“Our generous sponsors have been a fantastic help in us reaching this figure and their support year on year means a lot to us.

“We would also like to thank every one who bought tickets to come and see our show. Without the support we get from our local community we would not be able to do what we do.”

Planning is already under way for the theatre troupe’s next pantomime, Robin Hood, in 2024.