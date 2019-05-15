Mansfield Tennis Club hold free open day

Go along to Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club this Saturday, May 18, and help them celebrate Great British Tennis Weekend,

The free event, starts at 1pm and finishes at 4pm, and is held at the club’s premises on Pheasant Hill, Chesterfield Road, Mansfield NG19 7AL.

Sessions are coach led and all equipment is provided.

For the little ones - Mini tennis - ages three to ten-years is available, and for the older kids, junior tennis (ten to 18-years).

Adults can also try their hand, where they can choose from the tennis express session, which caters for all abilities, or adult improvers for club standard players.

As well as tennis, there will be a barbecue and hot and cold drinks, as well as a cake stall and tombola.

So why not go along and have a racquet.

Click on the link for further details http://clubspark.lta.org.uk/MansfieldLawnTennisClub