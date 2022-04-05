Thirteen-year-old Lacey Lane from Chatsworth Drive was “thrilled” when she heard recently she had been selected in the Miss Teen GB contest.

As her charity, she decided to support the Together for Short Lives, and has now organised a 6k (4.5 mile) sponsored dog walk on Sunday, May 8.

The Together for Short Lives charity supports children coping with life limiting illness, many have complex conditions and need specialist care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lacey Lane

The charity works to ensure 99,000 seriously ill children and their families are able to make the most of every moment they have together.

Her mum, Caroline Lane, 49, said Lacey had been “thrilled” to be picked in the beauty contest, and had wanted to use her platform to help others.

She has set herself a target of £100 in her sponsored dog walk, which is open to all, and being held at Berry Hill from 10-12noon. Dog walkers will meet on the grassy area, opposite Chatsworth Drive, by the Litchfield Estate. (NG18 4QT).

The Joseph Whittaker school pupil is being supported in her fundraiser by her mum, dad Richard, big brother Reece, and their two dogs, Floyd, Old English bull terrier and Roxy an American bulldog.

Caroline said: “We hope Chad readers will support Lacey by joining us for a sponsored walk through the woods to raise money for the charity.”

Caroline, who runs the Christine Marsh School of Dance, said: “Lacey was over the moon with her success, after sending in pictures to the contest. Modelling was something different for her to have a go at, it was brilliant that she was selected.”

Lacey said she was “excited”and had her “fingers crossed” to bring home the crown to Mansfield.

She is set to join teenagers from across Great Britain in the grand finals of the pageant which is being held in Blackpool, in October.

To see Lacey’s JustGiving page visit the https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laceylane web page.

Lacey is asking for a minimum donation of £5. To find out how to join the dog walk and how to donate to the charity, contact Caroline by email at: [email protected] for all the details.