Mansfield taxi drivers recognised in awards ceremony

A group of Mansfield taxi campaigners have been recognised for the work they do to fight for their industry.

Christopher Riley, co-owner of D&C Taxis, was nominated by previous Mansfield MP Ben Bradley for the Parliamentary Taxi and Private Hire Driver Awards, for the work he and others do to protect their industry.

Ben Bradley and Christopher Riley

Organised by leading member of the Transport Committee, Daniel Zeichner MP, the awards aim to bring the industry together to celebrate its drivers and inspire passengers.

Every Member of Parliament could nominate one driver from their area who deserve recognition for going above and beyond.

Mr Riley said he was surprised to learn he had won the accolade, and says although the award is in his name, it is for all of the representatives that help him voice his concerns about the hackney carriage industry in Mansfield.

"It's not about me, it's about the other representatives - they deserve as much accolade as me," he said.

Taxi drivers are raising awareness about getting home safely

"Gareth Cordon, Jim Day, Jamie Germain, Edwin, Rob Cordon and Skinny Les have all worked as a group to join our fight in the last three months."

Mr Riley adds that the hackney carriage industry in Mansfield is facing the toughest times he has seen in his career, and calls for something to be done to help drivers who are barely making ends meet.

"Every weekend is the same. Mansfield is a deprived town and it has an impact on all trades.

"Drivers are barely making ends meet in the week, which leads to driver feverishly trying to make money at the weekends.

"I spent four hours on the ranks yesterday, and picked up one passenger for a £3.50 journey.

"We need help and support to educate the public about who we are .

"We are Mansfield District Council's award-winning licensed taxi service, for the people of Mansfield."

In a bid to educate the public about getting home safely, the representatives have spread awareness on social media about how to spot an Mansfield District Council licensed taxi, and which ranks you can catch a taxi from.

Mr Riley is also concerned about “foreign” plated vehicles trading in Mansfield –private hire vehicles which have obtained their licence under a different local authority, but still operate in the district.

Although not unlawful, Mr Riley feels Mansfield council is not doing enough to protect Mansfield licensed drivers’ livelihoods against these other cabbies.

The council said it is working with other authorities to “ensure standards are met”.

Mr Riley has calculated that the loss to Mansfield’s economy, based on 40 out-of-town-plated vehicles operating over the past two years, comes to £1.3 million, while he has concerns about these non-local vehicles plying for hire unlawfully.

“I’d like to see the council improve our working conditions by improving the ranks, and giving us more space.

“They can’t stop the influx of foreign plated vehicles, but they can proactively promote their own licensed drivers.”

Previously, a council spokesperson stated: "Private hire drivers have been able to be licensed in other areas since deregulation in 2015.

“ The operator, vehicle and driver must be licensed in the same area in order to operate lawfully and the council continues to work with other authorities to ensure standards are met.

“The council is also working with Nottinghamshire County Council in a bid to increase the number of spaces on the ranks.”

Know your ranks

The taxi ranks in Mansfield are Quaker Way, Queen Street and Clumber Street.