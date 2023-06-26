Mansfield takeaway told major food hygiene improvement needed as latest ratings revealed after inspectors visit string of venues - including leisure centre and cinema site
Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of restaurants, takeaways and more across the Mansfield area – even a gym and leisure centre.
The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.
Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, and just a handful given ratings of three, generally satisfactory, or four, good.
Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; and two, some improvement is necessary.
Here are some of the latest venues visited and their latest ratings…
