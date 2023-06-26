Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of restaurants, takeaways and more across the Mansfield area – even a gym and leisure centre.

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, and just a handful given ratings of three, generally satisfactory, or four, good.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; and two, some improvement is necessary.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their latest ratings…

Venues are given a rating from zero to five.

Forest Town Arena, on Clipstone Road West, was given a three-out-of-five, generally satisfactory, rating following assessment on February 1.

Parkhall Tavern, on Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, was given a three-out-of-five, generally satisfactory, rating following an inspection on February 6.

Leeming Lane Coffee, on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, was given a score of four, good, after inspection on February 6.