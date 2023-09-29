Mansfield swimming pool bids to reclaim Water Leisure Venue of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Water Meadows has been shortlisted for the Water Leisure Venue of the Year award, a title the centre actually won back in 2018. The final part of the judging process is a public vote, and the leisure complex is up against four other facilities, all vying for this prestigious award.

Jack Garner, Contract Manager for the More Community Leisure Trust said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a great year in the pool at Water Meadows and this is the icing on the cake. We have a really strong aquatics offering; swim teachers who change lives, fun inflatable sessions which bring the whole family together, swim clubs nurturing the next Rebecca Adlington Ollie Hynd or Charlotte Henshaw - it all feeds into a set of water-based attractions we’re extremely proud of.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifeguards at Water Meadows Leisure Complex

“With a 25-metre competition pool, Pirate Pool with wave machine, and a raft of upgrades launched this year, including our Splash Pad, a new café area, 17 Station Climbing Zone, and improved changing area – this feels like a very strong time to be trying to win back an award we last held in the previous decade. The team at the complex would be deserving winners, as they’ve worked so hard this year. Please take a moment to vote for Water Meadows Leisure Complex!”

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said:

“Water Meadows is going from strength to strength following the recent multi-million-pound revamp earlier this year, and now becoming a finalist in these prestigious awards is just the cherry on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am thrilled to see all the team's hard work pay off and would encourage all residents across the district to take a moment and vote for their local swimming complex to win in their category. Well done to everyone for reaching this milestone, and I wish them the best of luck!”

Pirate Pool at Water Meadows

To vote for Water Meadows, please head to the UK Pool & Spa website, where you’ll need to register. To vote, just click the heart symbol under the centre’s name: https://ukpoolandspaawards.co.uk/vote/commercial-pool-awards/?fv-category=06-water-leisure-venue-of-the-year-2023