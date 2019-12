A Mansfield supermarket has re-opened after closing due to a fire.

It is understood that Asda on Old Mill Lane, Forest Town was closed from 8am-10am this morning (Sunday, December 8).

According to a staff member, this was due to an ‘oven fire’ in the bakery of the supermarket which was dealt with by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

Nobody is thought to have been harmed in the incident and the supermarket is now open ‘as normal’.