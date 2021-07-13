Mansfield supermarket raises more than £1,500 for Help for Heroes

A collection which took place in Tesco’s Oak Tree superstore last month raised £1,522 for Help For Heroes.

Help for Heroes is a registered charity which helps injured veterans and those still serving, to recover and get on with their lives by providing physical, psychological, financial and welfare support for as long as they need it.

Receiving almost no funding from the Government, the charity relies on the spirit and generosity of the great British public, its partners and volunteers to keep going.

Staff at Tesco, Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield raise money for Help for Heroes as part of the Armed Forces weekend.

Sally Howe, team manager for the store, said: “We raised £1522.49 as a store for Help For Heroes in conjunction towards our community initiative.

“We are also holding a Summer Food Collection in conjunction with Sherwood Forest Foodbank on July 15 and 17.

"Raising money for the community is a really important part of what we do.”

