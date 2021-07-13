Mansfield supermarket raises more than £1,500 for Help for Heroes
Colleagues and customers at a Mansfield supermarket have helped to raise more than £1,500 for a military charity.
A collection which took place in Tesco’s Oak Tree superstore last month raised £1,522 for Help For Heroes.
Help for Heroes is a registered charity which helps injured veterans and those still serving, to recover and get on with their lives by providing physical, psychological, financial and welfare support for as long as they need it.
Receiving almost no funding from the Government, the charity relies on the spirit and generosity of the great British public, its partners and volunteers to keep going.
Sally Howe, team manager for the store, said: “We raised £1522.49 as a store for Help For Heroes in conjunction towards our community initiative.
“We are also holding a Summer Food Collection in conjunction with Sherwood Forest Foodbank on July 15 and 17.
"Raising money for the community is a really important part of what we do.”