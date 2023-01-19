Tina Boyton, who lives in Forest Town, felt the need for a major life change after seeing some unflattering photos of herself at Christmas in 2016.

“I was in complete shock staring at one particular photograph trying to recognise the person standing with my mum,” the 50-year-old said.

“I questioned how had this happened and why no one had told me.

Tina was a size 16.

“I felt awful, depressed and in need of comfort, so I just indulged in the left-over chocolate to make myself feel better.”

However, with her self confidence at an all-time low, Tina, who weighed 12 stones and seven pounds, suddenly decided it was time to make a real change.

She said: “Seeing the last bar from a selection box, I was about to pick it up when I thought ‘do you really want to continue to look like this? You’re a size 16 – this has to change’.”

Tina searched online to find her nearest Slimming World group, which was being held at Forest Town Methodist Church on Thursday evenings.

Tina shed three-and-a-half-stones and was named Miss Slinky.

Despite being anxious about what people would think, she managed to overcome her first hurdle and attend the group.

“There was no humiliation or shame, just the feeling of support and friendship,” Tina said.

Tina used Slimming World’s ‘Food Optimising’ plan and by her second week, she had already lost half a stone.

Tina Boyton before (left) and after her amazing weight loss.

She said: “I was being more adventurous with my cooking and preparing meals from scratch, something which was new to me.

“Soon, I started buying new clothes and actually liked what I saw in the mirror.”

Seven years on and three-and-a-half stones lighter, Tina, who now weighs 9st 4lb, still attends the group and recently won the ‘Miss Slinky’ award.

Tina said: “I have before and after photographs stuck to the front of my fridge and on the office wall to remind me how far I’ve come. Never will I be going back there again. I still plan my meals, I still weigh and measure.

“I don’t stop going out and enjoying myself, I just make different choices now.”