Mansfield students raise £250 for Cancer Research UK at pop-up shop in Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Year 11 students from The Brunts Academy took over the First Art shop in Four Seasons Shopping Centre as part of the young people’s volunteering programme, Takeover, which aims to foster the creative talents of young people.

Since October 2022, Takeover has been mentoring the youngsters, aged 15 and 16, on the programme, and now they will be bringing art and business together for this one-off event.

With support from First Art, the students were invited to display a diverse range of their own products, including music, merchandise, a bakery, a gaming hub and hobby shop.

Year 11 students from The Brunts Academy seen showcasing business ideas and products in the First Art Shop in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The shop also helped raise £250 for Cancer Research UK.

Emily Thurston, co-ordinator for Captivate and Takeover, said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed 251 visitors over the two days.

"It was a fantastic opportunity for the year 11s to showcase their creative business ideas and gain real-world retail experience.

Art and design with Taylor Spademan and Aislyn Clarke.

"The students also had a chance to interact with members of the public, who provided valuable feedback and support.

"We hope the pop up shop has lasting impact on our students and we look forward to continuing to working with partners FirstArt and Nonsuch and The Brunts Academy over the next year.”

Takeover is now accepting applications to join its next cohort, starting later this month, and will be accepting students from the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

The programme is dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential and develop their skillset in the creative industries.

Painting battle figures, Ethan Newcon and Precious Nagboola-Kolawole.

