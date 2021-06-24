Mansfield students put best feet forward for children's charity

Childcare students at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield all set to embark on their sponsored walk.

The students have chosen the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) as their charity to help for the year.

And more than 40 of them took part in a sponsored walk from the college’s Derby road campus to Thieves Wood in Mansfield

The trek, which covered two miles, included a picnic in the woodland and gave the students a chance to socialise with fellow classmates.

A 'Guess The Name Of The Bear' competition was part of the students' fundraising mission.

As part of their fundraising, the group have also organised a ‘Guess The Name Of The Bear’ competition during morning and lunchtime breaks in college. At 50p for one go and £1 for three, staff and students have been asked to make a guess.

The students are part of one of several learning companies that have been set up at the college to teach a variety of employability skills, such as teamwork, marketing and sales, as well as fundraising.

On behalf of the staff, learning-company coach Eleanor O’Hara praised the childcare students for their initiative. She said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the efforts they have put into this project.

"They have worked with such enthusiasm, putting together creative fundraising ideas, and they have worked with confidence on the marketing and communications side of things as well, engaging people in their project.

"Through these great efforts, we have raised £496 in total for the NSPCC, and everyone should be justifiably proud of their work.”