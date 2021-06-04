Mansfield stalwart Scout couple step up efforts to raise money for community minibus

Steve and Joyce Cree, leaders at the 10th Mansfield Scout Group, have put their best feet forward to complete a one million steps challenge to raise £627 for the appeal.

The couple, who have served as as Scout leaders for more than 70 years between them, walked 410 miles in total – each doing 1,002,467 steps.

They took on the challenge as part of the appeal which also saw them ask for donations instead of receiving presents for their golden wedding anniversary last year.

Steve and Joyce Cree have walked more than one million steps to raise money for a minibus for the Scouts.

Steve, a retired police officer, said: “Last year, after nine years of faithful service, our Scout Group said goodbye to its 19-year- old minibus during lockdown.

"My wife and I crazily volunteered to walk one million extra steps before the end of May. Now hopefully, restrictions are ending the Scout Group is looking forward to getting out - as is the community that uses our minibus.

"Mansfield doesn’t have its own minibus so ours is needed by local groups too. We are looking for help, sponsorship and donations. We need one that is wheelchair-friendly. If anyone has a minibus to donate – that would be fantastic.”

Steve, 71, who is vice-chairman of the group which meets at the Methodist Church on Chesterfield Road South, has devoted much of his life to the movement and was awarded the Scout Association’s prestigious Bar to the Silver Acorn for distinguished service.

Joyce, who has also held numerous roles, was formerly a Deputy District Commissioner for Mansfield District Scouts and Group Scout leader. She was also awarded the Bar to the Award for Merit for distinguished service.

Steve said: “Scouting has given me and Joyce a fantastic life, we have travelled the world. We’d encourage youngsters to join the Scouts and we are always looking for adults to be volunteers and leaders.”

Over the years, the couple have also attended World Scout Jamborees and International Camps and led a two 10-day expedition in Brazil.

To make a donation or for more information about the minibus appeal, email [email protected].