Mansfield stabbing - what we know so far

A house on Gladstone Sreet, Mansfield, has been cordoned off after the victim of a stabbing died last night.

This is what we know so far:

Tributes have been laid at a house in Gladstone Street

* Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 3pm yesterday (August 1) to reports that a man had been stabbed on Gladstone Street in Mansfield.

*Ambulance crews treated the victim on the scene for life-threatening injuries.

*The victim, 18-year-old Liam Gray (named locally as Liam Peters), was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

*A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Gladstone Street

*A cordon is in place at a house on the street, and flowers have been laid at the scene.

*Residents of the street said Liam was a 'lovely lad', and have shared their concerns following the incident.

*A Gofundme page has been set up to help Liam's family with his funeral costs

*Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: "We believe this was a targeted and isolated incident and the wider public was never at risk."

*If you have any information which could help police with their enquiries, please call them on 101, quoting incident number 537 of 1 August 2019.

