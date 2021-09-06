Mansfield Spiritualist Centre lines up busy week of services and demonstrations
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre has a busy week of events lined up.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:21 am
The centre, on Dallas Street in Mansfield town centre, is holding a healing service tomorrow, Thursday, at 7.30pm.
On September 11, from 10am-noon, there is a ‘healing drop-in’, followed a Divine Service, with Sharon Sinclair, from Worksop, on Sunday, September 12, at 6.30pm.
On September 15, at 7.30pm, there is a mediumship demonstration.