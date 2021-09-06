Mansfield Spiritualist Centre lines up busy week of services and demonstrations

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre has a busy week of events lined up.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:21 am
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:21 am

The centre, on Dallas Street in Mansfield town centre, is holding a healing service tomorrow, Thursday, at 7.30pm.

On September 11, from 10am-noon, there is a ‘healing drop-in’, followed a Divine Service, with Sharon Sinclair, from Worksop, on Sunday, September 12, at 6.30pm.

On September 15, at 7.30pm, there is a mediumship demonstration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Motorists warned of delays as months of roadworks set to start in Pleasley

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.