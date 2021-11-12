Mansfield Specsavers highlight importance of looking after your sight to mark Road Safety Week

With one in five drivers admitting they expect to use their cars more as a result of the pandemic and with figures showing someone is killed or seriously injured on UK roads every 22 minutes, Specsavers is highlighting how to minimize these risks.

Patrick Hegarty, optometrist director at Specsavers Mansfield and Mansfield Nottingham Road, said: “Having good eyesight is one of the most basic requirements of safe driving.

"It means drivers will be able to spot potential dangers, see pedestrians and other vehicles, read road signs and judge speed, distance and movement.

Drivers are encouraged to get regular eye tests

"While an eye test plays a part in being granted your driver’s licence in that you must be able to read a number plate from 20 meters away – eyesight can change over time, especially as we get older.

"This is why it is so important to have regular eye checks, not only to address any changes in short or long-sightedness but also because an optician can spot sight-threatening conditions that you may not be aware of, such as cataracts, macular degeneration or glaucoma.

"While we want to encourage all drivers to have an up-to-date eye test to ensure that they can see clearly on the road, we also want to help increase pedestrian visibility.”

