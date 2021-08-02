Mansfield Soroptimists say farewell to 'valued, respected, long serving member' in special memorial
Mansfield Soroptimists said farewell to ‘a valued, respected and long-serving member’ in a special memorial celebration.
Along with their president Julie Howe-Shilton, members of the Soroptimist International Mansfield and District Club joined family and friends to remember Hazel Thompson, who died in March, aged 93.
They planted a flowering cherry tree and buried a time capsule containing photos and mementos of Hazel’s life on July 15 – which would have been her birthday.
Hazel Thompson was one of the early members of the club when she joined in 1962, when it was only five years old.
Originally from Mansfield, she served as the president of the club twice from 1971 to 1972 and 1993 to 1994. In 2006, she moved to Leicester to be nearer to her daughter.
During her active years she worked to support many fundraising projects, and was a particularly keen helper of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Kam Britland, the club’s media officer, said: “Hazel was a much-valued, respected and long-serving member and was twice president of our club.
"She was generally quiet and gentle, not one for pushing herself forward but because she was kind and supportive, she attracted many close friends supporting our endeavours.
“She worked hard to develop the club and to set high standards, laying firm foundations which later members like ourselves have been able to build on"
The club is always looking for new members, see its website at: https://sigbi.org/mansfield/ or find them at Soroptimist International Mansfield and District on Facebook.