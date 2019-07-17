Mansfield songstress Georgie announces first UK headline tour

One of Mansfield's finest young talents has announced a string of UK headline tour dates - including a show in Nottingham.

Songstress Georgie, real name Georgette Howe, grew up in Mansfield and attended Joseph Whitaker Academy in Rainworth, where she "failed my history GCSE" after performing four music sets in a row the night before her exam at a local pub.

Georgie's music career took off not long after, supporting Nottingham legend Jake Bugg on a tour in 2017, and now she has revealed dates for her own headline tour.

She will play at shows in some of the UK's major cities throughout January and February next year, including in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and London, before closing her tour with a homecoming show at Nottingham's Metronome on February 6, 2020.

She said: "I'm buzzing to finally announce my own headline tour! Cant wait for this!"

Georgie will have an interview with your Chad next Wednesday, where we will catch up with her following a feature in 2017 to see how her music career has progressed.

She is also bringing out a new solo album, which is available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

