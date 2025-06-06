Mansfield son of deaf parents uses social media to uplift others and advocate for equality

A university student from Mansfield, raised by deaf parents, uses his social media platform to uplift others, advocate for equality, and lead with passion and purpose.

Luke Ellis grew up in Mansfield as the child of deaf parents, Diane and Gareth Ellis, alongside their service dog, Jamie, who played an essential role in family life.

Although this experience presented unique challenges, Luke shared how it provided him with a deep sense of empathy, determination, and resilience.

Luke is now a content creator who enjoys sharing his life on social media and uplifting others while studying Business Management with Law at the University of Manchester.

Luke's TikTok account, @luke_e11is, has more than 57,000 followers and has garnered over 11.8 million likes, with his Instagram account, @lukeellis._, having over 46,000 followers.

With a combined audience of over 100,000 followers, Luke said he enjoys sharing about his life and advocating for himself and others.

In his professional work alongside studies, Luke has served on McDonald’s UK Employee Advisory Panel, where he has played a significant role in driving meaningful change within the organisation.

The Mansfield-born student shared how one of the highlights of his time on the panel has been his involvement in the ‘Red Flag Campaign’, an essential initiative that raises awareness about relationship abuse and promotes safety and respect.

He said: “I’ve built a successful presence on social media, using my platform to advocate for accessibility, youth empowerment, days in the life, relatability, relationships and my life.”

In addition to his interests in equality and advocacy, Luke enjoys fashion, spending time with animals, traveling, and socialising with friends – all topics explored on his accounts.

From Mansfield to Manchester, Luke's journey has been one of ‘breaking down barriers and defying expectations’, a topic he discusses with pride and openness.

He added: “I lead with passion and purpose, and when you do this, great things can be achieved.”

After university, Luke shared he would like to pursue a career in either law or business, with hopes of moving to Australia with the ‘love of his life’, exploring different countries and building a life together.