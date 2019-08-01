Mansfield solicitors offices burgled

A solicitors office in Mansfield has been burgled, it has emerged.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that three computers, as well as other office equipment, was stolen from the offices of Tallents Solicitors in West Gate on Monday.

http://scc-ash/sys/search/search.html

Police Sergeant Simon Spooner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to West Gate in Mansfield at 8:30am on Tuesday 30 July 2019 following a report of a burglary.

“The incident happened on the evening of Monday July 29 at Tallents Solicitors in Mansfield town centre. Office equipment, including three computers, was taken.

“If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 182 of 30 July 2019.”