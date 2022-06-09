Mansfield sisters-in-law raising funds as mum's breast cancer battle devastates family

Mum Janis Troman-Green with daughter Lauren and step-daughter Suzie.

Lauren Troman-Green and sister-in-law Suzie Troman-Green, who run popular Mansfield bridal shop Wedding HQ, said their “world imploded” when they were told their mum Janis Troman-Green had stage four breast cancer last month.

Lauren said: “They are words no family wants to hear.

“We are all so close – my mum is my biggest cheerleader, best friend and queen. She is practically my right arm.

“Since we started Wedding HQ in 2015, she’s not been away from my side. She volunteers in the shop and all the brides who come in absolutely love her.

“She has helped so many beautiful brides around Mansfield find their dream dresses.

“This has all happened really suddenly.”

Lauren’s mum Janis, who has seven grandchildren, discovered she had the most advanced form of breast cancer following a routine mammogram.

The 62-year-old is now undergoing chemotherapy at King’s Mill Hospital, along with further specialist treatment at Nottingham City Hospital.

“The way she’s handled everything has been so graceful,” Lauren said.

“It makes me want to be more like her – she’s amazing. She’s such a good mum, always worrying about other people and not herself.”

Mum-of-two Lauren said the family are trying to focus on the positives during this different time.

The 36-year-old said: “I still feel so blessed – no one can ever take away from me that I’ve got the best mum ever. I just hope I’m half the mother to my children as what she has been to me.

“It’s now about trying to find the positives and I just pray her body reacts well to the treatment so we have time left to make more memories.”

In support of their mum’s battle, the sisters-in-law are planning to take part in this year’s Pretty Muddy 5k in Nottingham on Saturday, July 30, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The pair have so far received more than £250 in donations and are hoping to drum up as much as possible for the cause.

Lauren added: “We want to help fund life-changing research so other families don’t have to receive the same news that we’ve had.

“I appreciate money is tight for people at the moment but any small token would be so gratefully appreciated. A few of our brides have donated, which I thought was lovely. “We would do anything for this beautiful, inspirational woman. I’m honestly in awe of my mum.”