Mansfield singing sensation Carly Paoli heads back to town for album signing

Mansfield singing sensation Carly Paoli will heading back to her roots next week and signing copies of her latest album in the town.

Her third album ‘Due Anime’ has just been released and Carly will be appearing at Mansfield's HMV store, in the Four Season's Shopping Centre, on Monday (November 11).

Carly's singing is inspired by her Italian roots.

The classical BRIT nominee is in the area to perform at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this Sunday for BBC Children In Need, and will be at the store from 12.30pm.

The album is a collection of Italian-themed songs featuring compositions by Ennio Morricone, Luis Bacalov and Romano Musumarra.

And guest performers on the record include Alessandro Safina and Andrea Griminelli, as well as unique duets with the late MGM hero Mario Lanza, and Carly’s own grandfather Appollonio Paoli.

Drawing on her Italian heritage has been a constant throughout Carly’s career, and her love of singing comes from her Italian grandfather (Nonno) Appollonio.

She said: " “I grew up in Nottinghamshire surrounded by my English family, yet across the sea in Southern Italy was - and still today is - a large portion of my maternal family. Summer was always my favourite time of year because it consisted of sand, sun, sea and, most importantly... singing!

"During those summers I would sing for local events and masses. Looking back, it was a priceless experience for a young performer, and I can’t help acknowledging life’s beautiful tapestry.

"Nonno’s apartment block in Spongano became the centre of my teenage world. The minute school holidays started I was there surrounded by uncles, aunts and cousins.

"I’m so thrilled to feature him on this album on a duet recorded at a family party a few years ago. He’s singing on ‘I’te Vurria Vasa’, a song that he taught me and one that he and his brothers sang.”

Carly grew up in Berry Hill and initially trained at Directions Theatre Arts in Chesterfield, before moving on to Tring Park School for Performing Arts, and finally the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music.

In the last 18 months alone, Carly has scored a No1 on the classical album chart for her debut ‘Singing My Dreams’ and follow up ‘Live at Cadogan Hall’.

In the UK she has appeared on TV with Aled Jones, and Sky Arts with Andrea Bocelli. She has also toured and performed with Collabro and Il Divo and signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV.

She has also performed on BBC Radio 2, most recently with Michael Bolton from the London Palladium; and been championed by David Mellor (You Magazine and Classic FM) and received a Classic Brit nomination.