Step in to a pop-up gallery in the former Ernest Jones jewellery shop

The temporary exhibition runs until August 5, and features works that have come about from First Art’s Go the Distance Festival, a year-long festival in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, together with other projects from the last year.

The final chapter of Go the Distance is made up of Shine A Light, Light Up and Lights Out.

Visitors to Four Seasons can step in to a pop-up gallery in the former Ernest Jones jewellery shop and see works developed over the past six months and inspired by local communities that make up Shine A Light and Light Up.

Also in the centre, outside what was Topshop, is a seven-metre-long neon sign with the words ‘All You Need Is Love’ inspired by the famous Beatle’s song.

In the windows of the main pop-up gallery are ‘Signs of Hope’ commissioned by First Art and created by Raphael Daden, a series of neon lights in the shape of road signs offering words of encouragement through difficult times, such as ‘Dig Deep’ and ‘Keep Going’. These form part of Lights Out, a series of light and digital artworks and installations designed to surprise and delight and, ultimately, bring a smile across communities in Ashfield, Bolsover, Mansfield and North East Derbyshire.

Rebekah O’Neill, manager of Four Seasons Shopping Centre said: “As we edge closer to returning to normality it is great to have these lovely positive and bright installations in the centre to uplift our customers.

"Four Seasons is proud to be a hub for our local community and are so excited about being able to work with First Art to deliver these exhibitions and activities in the centre, which we hope will be the first of many as restrictions ease.