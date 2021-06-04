Mansfield shopfitters give Costa Coffee store a new look

The revamped West Hampstead store is one of only two stores in the UK to feature their new look.

Wayne Stringfellow, sales and marketing director for Jephsons, said: “We are proud to be the shopfitters of choice for their two new flagship stores offering customers dedicated work zones and street facing service counter all made bespoke from our manufacturing unit in Nottinghamshire.

"We’ve proudly worked with Costa for many years and delighted to support them in adapting their stores with innovative covid operating and trading processes.

The new refurbed store in West Hampstead

"Truly delighted to have led the interior fit-out for the first Costa Coffee in the UK to have dedicated work zones, allowing remote workers or those looking for a quiet space to think the chance to pick an individual pod to work from.

"When we saw the brief for the spaces with dividing screens, power sockets and free wi-fi we were excited to be part of such an innovative project.”

Ben Cooper, project manager on behalf of Costa Coffee, said: “Rolling out brand new interior design plan always brings with it challenges, and we always work towards over-delivering, and in particular, this new store coincided with step three of the roadmap we wanted to open the doors on time to provide Costa Coffee loyal customers a unique custom-made and safe environment.