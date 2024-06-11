Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific thief has been returned to jail after flouting a court order banning him from a local supermarket in Mansfield.

Nathan Smith, 29, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order in January last year banning him from entering three supermarkets in Mansfield after he’d repeatedly stolen from them.

Smith, of Ruddington Court, Mansfield, flouted the order on May 7,11,12,13, 16, 17 and 25, by stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol and electrical items from the Tesco superstore on Jubilee Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith, who has multiple previous convictions for shoplifting offences, pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Nathan Smith has been jailed for 20 weeks

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 6, he was jailed for 20 weeks.

Members of the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team are currently targeting the relatively small number prolific offenders responsible for a disproportionate number of shop thefts in the town.

Where possible, officers are applying to the courts for Criminal Behaviour Behaviours which can restrict the movements and behaviours of offenders – banning them from certain locations and prohibiting them from taking certain actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Shoplifting is a blight on local businesses and shop staff, and remains a key local priority for my officers.

“Criminal Behaviour Orders are an extremely effective way to hold people like Smith to account and we are working all the time to secure more of them.