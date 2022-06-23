Mansfield service marks ending of Falklands conflict

The Mansfield branch of the Royal British Legion held the service, at the ‘Tear Drop’ memorial in Carr Bank Park.
The service was led by the Reverend Canon Paul Bentley and included the Mansfield Corps of drums.
Sandra Bentley, branch secretary, said a wreath was laid by Eric Edwards, the uncle of Mark Stevens, who died on board HMS Antelope, and who lived in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Steward Stevens was aged just 17 when he died after the frigate HMS Antelope was attacked by Argentine aircraft on May 23, 1982, while on air defence duty at the entrance to San Carlos Water,
Two further wreaths were laid by Mansfield Council and the Legion, while four standards were in attendance – Mansfield and Bellamy branches of the RBL, the Sherwood Foresters, and the Royal Air Force Association.