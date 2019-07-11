choir

Mansfield schools unite for choir performance - in pictures

Children from four primary schools have sang their hearts out in a joint choir.

Asquith, Berry Hill, Oak Tree and Wynndale Primary Schools took part in the performance at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on July 10, in front of their families. Sarah Woods, Berry Hill school’s choir teacher said: “Our children have really enjoyed coming together to sing with so many other children. “We had some very young children in our choir, and some very nervous ones before the concert took place. “However we have seen individual children grow in confidence, and really enjoy the performance.”

Conducted by Darrell Hynd, a teacher from Asquith Primary School.
The performance follows the success of last years performance which took place at Samworth Academy.
Three hundred and eighty parents, relatives, friends and staff members came along to watch the event.
The ending at the theatre.
