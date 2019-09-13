Mansfield schoolgirl cuts 14 inches off hair to raise money in dad's memory

A Mansfield schoolgirl had 14 inches cut off her hair to raise money for the air ambulance, who tried to save the life of her dad.

Mia Smith, 10, raised money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and The Little Princess Trust at an event she hosted at the Stag and Pheasant pub in Mansfield.

Mia with mum, Debbie

The Air Ambulance attended the scene of a motorbike accident in May 2015 and worked hard to help Mia’s dad, David Smith, who sadly died.

Mia, 10, who was aged nine when she hosted the event, wanted to make her dad proud by throwing the fundraising event.

The event, which raised around £2,000, included a charity haircut, tombola, guess the name of the teddy competition and a cake sale.

The air ambulance also attended and held its own stall.

Mia, a pupil at Flying High Academy, Ladybrook, had 14 inches cut off her hair, which she donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children affected by cancer.

“I just wanted to repay the air ambulance and make my daddy proud,” she told the Mansfield, Ashfield and Warsop News Journal.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped make this happen. I was really nervous and excited at the same time, but I know he will definitely be proud of me.

“I can’t believe how many people turned up on the night to support me.”

Mia’s mum, Debbie, added: “The air ambulance did their upmost to save Mia’s dad but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“As she grew older she wanted to do something to repay them for their help towards her dad and towards others ho may need their help.

“I’m unbelievably proud of Mia for wanting to help two amazing charities.

“There was a brilliant turnout for the fundraiser, with help from friends and family. It was a huge success.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with how much she has managed to raise. Thank you to everyone involved.”