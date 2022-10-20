Mansfield school trust launches new 'learning hub' to help employees progress their careers

Greenwood Academies Trust (GAT) has launched its own professional development provision, named GAT Institute, and is set to open a ‘Learning Hub’ to provide inclusive, high-quality professional development for its 2,700 people.

The trust is well-established with schools across Nottingham, Leicester, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire and Peterborough.

It supports more than 17,000 pupils across academies, including The Mansfield Primary Academy and The Skegby Junior Academy.

The Mansfield Primary Academy is run by the Greenwood Academies Trust.

The new professional development institute aims to further develop and empower staff and help them create the best possible environment for pupils to succeed.

The institute will offer a professional development curriculum, tailored to meet the needs of colleagues. It will also provide individual career development pathways for its employees, ensuring everyone can grow and thrive together.

In support of this, the trust has also made three exciting appointments, including Abby Bayford, as executive director; Aimée Tinkler, as deputy director; and Jade Pearce, as director of programmes.

Between them, they have nearly 50 years of experience in the education sector, working with organisations such as Ambition Institute, the Charted College of Teaching, Education Endowment Foundation, the Teacher Development Trust and The British Council, as well as decades in the classroom.

The new Learning Hub is due to open later this academic year and will act as the centre for all training, development opportunities and sharing of knowledge and best practice.

Abby Bayford, executive director of the GAT Institute, said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch our GAT Institute.

“It presents a fantastic opportunity to build on the brilliant offering already available across the trust and provide the very best people development.

“It is vitally important to us that we empower all employees through equity of opportunity and place the needs of our stakeholders and the communities we serve at the front and centre of all we do. We believe we are better together and value collaboration within and beyond our trust.

“While we have a big task ahead of us, we cannot wait to get started and provide a truly exceptional professional development offer for our people.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “I am very excited by the development of our new Institute. I believe it will allow colleagues to showcase their talents and support us to deliver high quality learning experiences to every child, in every setting, every day.

“We want to make sure all colleagues, including myself, have opportunities to learn, develop and grow.