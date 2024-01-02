Mansfield school students help bring festive cheer to care home residents

Pupils from The Garibaldi School in Forest Town visited a local care home ahead of the festive period to deliver some beautiful Christmas decorations.

Year Seven students Sam Lewing, Emilie Richardson, Emily Armishaw, Evie Marshall, Lily Evans, Kacie Saunders and Alissia Parker took a trip to Parkside Care Home in Forest Town, accompanied by assistant headteacher, Melissa Stevenson, and activity organiser, Mrs Hill.

Melissa Stevenson, said: "We received such a warm welcome from staff and residents, and our students did us proud.

"They interacted with the residents and hung-up various pom-pom clad wreaths, stockings and stars up in communal areas for all to enjoy.

Pupils from The Garibaldi School delivered Christmas decorations to Parkside Care Home in Forest Town

"It was a pleasure to see the school community coming together to contribute to this project and the trip was a lovely way to end the year.