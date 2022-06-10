The Flying High Academy of Somersall Street, Ladybrook, is asking businesses for raffle donations for its first summer fair since 2019, after events in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which is organised by the school’s Parent-Teacher Association and open to the public, takes place at the school on Friday, July 1, from 3.30-5.30pm.

Karen Jagger, headteacher, said: “We are looking forward to the first summer fair since 2019. Everyone is busy making plans for lots of stalls and fun events.

Ladybrook's Flying High Academy of Somersall Street, Mansfield.

“Our big raffle is very popular among our community, so this year we are looking for support from any local businesses who might be able to donate prizes.

“After such a long time of waiting, we want to make the 2022 fair the best one yet.”

Rebecca Gravell, from the school, said: “We are looking for suitable donations for children and families. Raffle prizes of vouchers or toys from local businesses would be amazing.

“We have already had a few generous local businesses donate. We are super grateful for those donations.”

There is availability for small businesses to book a stall for £10 at the fayre – call the schooly on 01623 415790.