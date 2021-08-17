Mansfield school rallies behind teacher raising money to support bereaved families

Daniel Waterhouse has been raising money to support bereaved families

Daniel Waterhouse set himself a challenge to run each day in July to help raise money for the hospital which supported him and his wife, Laura.

His aim has been to run 200 kilometers in total, equivalent to five marathons, over the course of the month, running 5km each weekday and 10km at the weekends with different family and friends each day.

Both staff and students at The Manor Academy, which is sponsored by the Two Counties Trust, have also gotten involved in the running and fundraising alongside Daniel.

The school arranged a non-uniform day, where students came to school in their own clothes and in return donated £1 each for the butterfly room.

Students in each year group also had the chance to take part in a 5km charity run. Many students were eager to get involved and help Daniel and his family raise money for this important cause.

The school raised more than £9,500 together, while Daniel has raised more than £8,000 on top of this, with more donations still coming in.

Another grants-based charity has also supported this cause, donating £5,000.

Daniel Waterhouse, PE teacher and head of year 8 at The Manor Academy, said: “I am extremely touched to have received an outpour of love and support from everyone at our school and within the local community.

“I will never be able to thank the hospital and the amazing staff enough for the care that my wife and I were given during the hardest moment of our lives, but I am thrilled that we have been able to make a small contribution to their amazing work.”

Katrina Kerry, headteacher at The Manor Academy said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our whole school for pulling together to support Daniel to raise money for such a worthy cause.”