Mansfield school amazed by generosity for their Hospital Christmas Appeal

Children from King Edward Primary School & Nursery at Mansfield have been collecting in gifts to donate to King's Mill Children's Ward for the children who have to stay there at Christmas.
By Joanne EvansContributor
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Miss Parson's, a Year 6 Teacher was over-whelmed with the generosity from children, parents, carers and staff in support of the appeal.

On Wednesday 20th December, two representatives from King's Mill Children's Ward attended King Edward's where they were presented with a large amount of donations.

The school's Head Boy - Seb, Head Girl - Isla, Deputy Head Boy - Andreas and Deputy Head Girl - Polly, were presented with a certificate from the hospital staff to show their appreciation.

