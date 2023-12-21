Mansfield school amazed by generosity for their Hospital Christmas Appeal
Children from King Edward Primary School & Nursery at Mansfield have been collecting in gifts to donate to King's Mill Children's Ward for the children who have to stay there at Christmas.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Miss Parson's, a Year 6 Teacher was over-whelmed with the generosity from children, parents, carers and staff in support of the appeal.
On Wednesday 20th December, two representatives from King's Mill Children's Ward attended King Edward's where they were presented with a large amount of donations.
The school's Head Boy - Seb, Head Girl - Isla, Deputy Head Boy - Andreas and Deputy Head Girl - Polly, were presented with a certificate from the hospital staff to show their appreciation.