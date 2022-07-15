Mansfield school allows pupils to wear PE kit instead of uniform amid heatwave

The area is currently experiencing record-breaking high temperatures, with the hot weather set to continue into next week.

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning, which means there could be a danger to life, or potential serious illness from the scorching temperatures.

In light of the heatwave, All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy has made changes to its uniform policy to help children to stay cool in the classroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy on Broomhill Lane in Mansfield.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Next Monday and Tuesday are expected to be very hot (around 36C).

“In order to combat this, we are making the following adaptations:

• Students may come in the All Saints' PE kit on Monday and Tuesday even if they do not have PE.

• We will be opening the Sports Hall at lunchtime as a cool shaded space.

• Water will be provided throughout lunchtime.

• Activities at lunchtime will be adapted and calmer with students directed inside or to shaded areas.”

The school also requested that parents ensure every child has a full, re-fillable water bottle every day, and suggested a hat to wear at break and lunch times.

They also recommend that every child should have sunscreen applied at home each morning.