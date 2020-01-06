Mansfield's youngest and most talented performers encouraged to enter Junior Showtime 2020

Have you got a talent to showcase, and you are aged between seven and 18 years old?

Or does your child have something to show off, that has not yet been recognised? Then you might be interested in putting forward your name into one of Mansfield’s oldest and most celebrated talent competitions.

Junior Showtime 2018. Image: Picasa.

Mansfield’s Junior Showtime, which is in its 45th year in the town, can give you the opportunity to perform on a professional stage and win £250.

The task – you will have four minutes to showcase your singing, dancing, instrumental or other entertaining skill to a panel of judges.

If successful in the heats, you will have the opportunity to perform at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Saturday, February 22, when there is always a packed-to-capacity audience.

The heats take place on Monday, February 3 for seven to 11-year-olds, and between Tuesday, February 4 and Wednesday, February 5 for those aged over 11, at the Mansfield Library Theatre on West Gate.

Junior Showtime photos 2017

Paul Bacon, organiser of the Junior Showtime event, said: “The competition has been an annual event for the last 45 years and some of the finalists have become national and international performers, several appearing in West End shows.”

The competition is organised and sponsored by the Mansfield Rotary Club. Entry is free, with application forms and rules of the competition being available from Mansfield Rotary Club website – mansfieldrotary.co.uk – by following the link for Junior Showtime.

For more information on the event, contact Paul Bacon on 01623 456086.

