Mansfield's Oak Tree Leisure Centre goes for gold at regional awards

Mansfield's Oak Tree Leisure Centre has won a major honour for the second year running.

The leisure centre, run by Mansfield District Leisure Trust (MDLT) and Serco Leisure, won regional club of the year for the Midlands at the Ukactive awards.

Senior duty manager Adam Spooner holding the award with Councillor Andy Burgin And Leisure Centre team

The award ceremony, held at Manchester Central Convention Complex, saw Oak Tree Leisure Centre pip three other centres to the award, including finalists Lammas Leisure Centre.

More than 800 guests attended the ceremony, as Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell and physical activity expert Greg Whyte presented awards.

The team at Oak Tree Leisure Centre won the same award last year, which has been dubbed 'extra special'.

Geoff Waller, chair for MDLT said: “This is tremendous news - we were overjoyed at winning in 2018, but to return in 2019 and win again is extra special.

"This result is testament to the hard work done by so many people at the centre - this is a proud moment for MDLT.”

Adam Spooner, senior duty manager for MDLT added:“Once was wonderful but to win twice is just amazing.

"I would like to thank every member staff at Oak Tree. You all, in some way, have contributed to this wonderful victory.”

Councillor Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for health and the environment at Mansfield District Council, said: “This is great news – not just for the leisure centre staff but for our residents who enjoy themany different sports and activities on offer at Oak Tree.

“The council is committed to providing opportunities to enable residents to live a healthier lifestyle and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

"We are proud to have such high-quality facilities and dedicated staff in our district.”

Huw Edwards, ukactive acting CEO said: "I’m delighted we could expand the ukactive Awards to celebrate every aspect of our growing sector. Last night was a fantastic opportunity to take stock, celebrate, and look forward to the year ahead.

“Congratulations not just to all of the fantastic award winners, but to every finalist and entrant, all of whom are fantastic examples of the extraordinary work we do as a sector to get more people, more active, more often.”