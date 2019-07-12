Mansfield's newest bar pays homage to brewery's past

A new microbrewery and bar - with a nod to the formerly world-famous Masnfield Brewery - will open this month.

Prior's Well Brewery has moved after outgrowing its former Old Mill Lane base, and it set to open a new bar and microbrewery in the former Mansfield Brewery site in Littleworth.

Phil Scotney outside the brewery and bar

The new bar blends a touch of the old with a hint of the new with a remedy for live music and ale enthusiasts alike.

READ MORE: First look inside Mansfield's newest bar - in town's historic brewery

With a nod to its heritage, owners Dave Vann and friend Phil Scotney have retained many of the brewery's original features, such as heating ducts and steel beams, giving the bar an industrial feel.

The pair bought the rights to Prior’s Well Brewery – previously based at Clumber Park – and moved it to Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse in 2016.

The new bar blendsa touch of the old with a hint of the new

They supplied their wares to pubs around the Mansfield area, including The Railway Inn on Station Street, Ye Olde White Lion Inn on Church Street, The Brown Cow on Ratcliffe Gate and Mansfield’s town centre JD Wetherspoon pubs.

READ MORE: Brewers bring beer back to Mansfield

They went on to open an oak-panelled bar on the first-floor mezzanine of the industrial unit, complete with pub chairs and tables.

When Dan and Phil felt they had started to outgrow the premises, they were approached by the trustees of the former Making It centre, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Phil said: "It's going to be special being in the former brewery, it's important to preserve its heritage.

"The iron and steel works inside were boarded over, but we've left them as they were to preserve its heritage.

"We will be brewing all of our portfolio as we were at Old Mill Lane, and we'll have numerous guest craft beers on offer.

"The bar is available for functions, and we have a small stage in for live bands."

In a boost to the economy, up to 15 full and part time jobs will be created.

Prior's Well Brewery on Weighbridge Road will open on Friday, July 19 at noon.