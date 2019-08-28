Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley welcomes PM Boris Johnson's proposal to suspend government

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley says that he welcomes the PM's proposal to suspend government.

The government has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September, just a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension, on October 14 to outline his new agenda.

But it means the time MPs have to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October would be cut.

Masfield's MP Ben Bradley said in a social media post that he welcomes the proposal, adding: "I welcome this proposal both in terms of aiding Brexit delivery and also on resetting Government's agenda because, as Boris' letter rightly states, there has been an element of "filling time" in Parliament in recent months rather than taking the bold action that is needed on key issues.

"I'm looking forward to him setting out strong new plans to take the country forward.

He added: "I think it's important to recognise that this session of Parliament has gone on for nearly 100 days more than any in recent history, and a new Government needs to set out its new agenda through a Queens Speech, as is normal.

"That requires bringing an end to this session and starting a new one.

"There's been very little legislation going on in the House recently so I'm looking forward to the Prime Minister refreshing things and setting out his agenda.

"It has the added bonus of reducing the time available to those who would seek to block Brexit, which is also positive."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the BBC he was "appalled at the recklessness of Johnson's government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend Parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless no-deal Brexit".

The PM added that suggestions the suspension was motivated by a desire to force through a no deal were "completely untrue".