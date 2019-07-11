Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley is looking for town's pawfect pets

To celebrate the introduction of the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill, Ben Bradley MP is holding a pet photo competition for his constituents.

Mr Bradley has asked his constituents to post a photo of their pet to his Facebook post, along with a reason why they deserve to be crowned Mansfield’s Pawfect Pet.

The winner will receive a bottle of House of Commons champagne and a pet prize. A non-alcoholic alternative will be available for children.

The competition will close on July 18, and is open to Ben’s constituents only.

The Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill means that animal abusers could face up to five years in prison, a significant increase from the current maximum sentence of six months.

The bill follows a public consultation last year, in which more than 70 per cent of people supported the proposals for tougher prison sentences.

Courts will be able to take a tougher approach to cases such as dog fighting, abuse of puppies and kittens, or gross neglect of farm animals.

If passed into law, the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill means that that someone who attacks a police dog could face a sentence of five years in prison.

The bill is now being considered by a Public Bill Committee which will scrutinise the bill line by line and is expected to report to the House of Commons by Thursday July 25

Mr Bradley said: “I know that Mansfield is full of animal lovers so I thought I’d hold a competition that gives everyone a chance to show off their pets!

"I’m looking for Mansfield’s very finest pet – any breed, any animal! Owners just need to post a picture in the comments of my Facebook post and tell me why they are the very best of breed.

"This is a fun way to celebrate the positive steps that are being taken to ensure that those who abuse animals receive harsher punishments. I’m glad that the Government is continuing to make the UK a world leader in the care and protection of animals.”

The competition is being held on Ben’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/benbradleymansfield/