Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley calls for more police in wake of fatal stabbing

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley has paid tribute to 18-year-old Liam Gray (named locally as Liam Peters).

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after being stabbed, where he died a short time later.

Mr Bradley, Mansfield's Conservative MP

READ MORE: Tributes paid to 'truly amazing' victim of fatal Mansfield stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The incident happened on Gladstone Street yesterday (August 1).

READ MORE: Funeral fundraiser for Mansfield stabbing victim

Mr Bradley, Mansfield's Conservative MP said: "It's always awful when these things happen in our streets and neighbourhoods.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family.

READ MORE: Residents speak of their shock after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Mansfield Street

"I know that local people feel that crime is rising, and it's important that we prioritise supporting our police with the resources to be able to act most effectively.

"Under the government's new proposals, Nottinghamshire should have hundreds of additional police officers, and I'm pushing to make sure that happens as soon as possible."

READ MORE: Man dies after Mansfield stabbing

A GoFundMe page has been created with the aim of raising £5,000 to help Liam's family pay for his funeral.

Tributes have been paid online to Liam, who was described as a 'truly amazing person'.

READ MORE: Man arrested over Mansfield town centre stabbing