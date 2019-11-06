Mansfield's Christmas lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season is fast approaching and Mansfield will be getting into the spirit soon when the town's Christmas lights are switched on.

This year's event, organised by Mansfield District Council, is taking place on Sunday November 17, with a variety of attractions for all the family to enjoy.

Here's everything you need to know about the big switch on in Mansfield.

What are the timings?

The lights switch on will take place at just before 5pm but there will also be a range of attractions throughout the day. See below for the full details.

What’s the ticket situation?

Entrance is free, no tickets required.

What entertainment is on offer?

The Christmas Market, run by Mansfield BID, will be back on West Gate from 10am to 5pm with gifts, treats and hot drinks.

Children will also be able to visit Santa in his grotto in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre from 10am. Activities for children will also take place at the shopping centre throughout the day.

A marching band will perform in the market place from 2pm.

Shortly before the main stage show begins, children can take part in party games at the children's Christmas party.

The Big Switch On Stage Show starts at 3.25pm, hosted by Mansfield 103.2 with special guests and live music.

After an opening performance from local talent Remy Coulthard-Boardman, Vicky Jackson will warm up the crowds with well-known songs for families to sing along to.

Younger children can join in an on-stage singalong as well as meeting some of their favourite costumed characters before starts from the Palace Theatre's panto Cinderella will take to the stage for more festive fun and games.

Nottinghamshire based Feel the Noize Slade Tribute Band will get families into the party mood with an amazing set and back by popular demand for the third time, there will be a spectacular laser show that will dazzle the crowds.

And the busiest man of the season, Santa, will also be making an extra special stop - appearing live on stage.

The switch on will take place just before 5pm, followed by a firework display set to music.

Disabled access

A disabled viewing area for wheelchair users will be available in the Market Place for the main stage show. To book a place, call 01623 463026. Places are limited and must be booked in advance, and are on a first come, first served basis.