Mansfield's Boothy's club to be turned into care home

Plans have been approved to turn Mansfield's iconic Boothy's club on West Hill Drive into a 24 bed care home.

The plans, submitted to planning authority Mansfield District Council, will see the former social club transformed into a 24 bedroom care home and supported living facility for the elderly.

The club, which called last orders in January 2016 after more than 40 years, is described in the application as "vacant and in a state of disrepair".

Jeff and Jenny Booth, who ran Boothy's for 23 years retired following Jeff's health problems, and the site has stood vacant since.

Plans for the site include an extension to the existing building, with an additional flat roofed storey to the side facing Woodhouse Road.

The proposed care home will consist of 24 en-suite bedrooms arranged in six bedroom clusters, shared kitchen and living rooms, an office/reception at the main entrance to the site and a car park.

Mansfield's iconic Boothy's club

The planning statement says: "The proposal has been sensitively designed to retain many of the existing features of the former social club building.

"Part of the building surrounding the former social club is to be demolished, to create a green amenity space for use by the occupants of the site.

"The existing building will be extended through the provision of an additional flat roofed storey to the side elevation fronting Woodhouse Road.

"The additional storey will be in line with the height of the existing part of the building on this elevation.

"The council’s emerging local plan has identified a need for 400 bed spaces of elderly accommodation. The change of use of the social club to form a supported living facility would therefore go some way to meeting this identified need."

Two objections were made to the plans by members of the public.