Mansfield's Berry Hill Park huge step closer to being saved

A much-loved Mansfield park is one step closer to being saved after a council chief backed plans to save it in a meeting today, Friday, July 5.

Councillor Andy Burgin, Mansfield District Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, endorsed a recommendation for the authority to become a corporate trustee of Berry Hill Park.

Berry Hill Park

His recommendation will now go to a full council meeting on July 16 when all 36 councillors will then vote on taking over the running of the park – and with Labour holding a majority, it is expected to go through.

READ MORE: Council chiefs pledge to save Mansfield's Berry Hill Park



Clare Dobb, one of the key campaigners to save the park said the decision was “fantastic”.

She said: "I'm really pleased we'll have the security we wanted, and we know what's happening.

A protest to save the park took place in November

"I hope we will see a smooth transition if the council do take over the park.

READ MORE: Future of Mansfield's Berry Hill Park to be decided this week

"This is a fantastic testament to people power, and now hopefully we can secure our green spaces for everyone to enjoy."

If the members vote against the recommendation then there are fears the park could close to the public.

Berry Hill park protest organiser, Clare Dobb

The recommendation follows concerns the park would close after the Berry Hill Park Trustees announced in October 2018 they could "no longer afford" the park's upkeep.

The council stepped in after public pressure in the form of protests and a petition, with a temporary six-month promise to "oversee the park's maintenance".

READ MORE: Developers lose appeal to build on Berry Hill Park



But now that the six-month period has concluded, the council has made a desision on its long-term commitment to the park.

Coun. Sonya Ward at the protest in November

The report, which outlines the "financial implications" of becoming “corporate trustees”, suggests the council will have to find "a maximum of £211,115" from its “general fund”, leaving a shortfall in the budget moving forward.

The existing trustees of the park, who are in “severe financial difficulty”, approached the council to ask if it would become corporate trustees of the site, and take over responsibility for its upkeep.

READ MORE: Groups 'committed' to Berry Hill Park's future

A report to the council highlighted that if the council was to take over the park, it would also take on £70,000 of debt, in the form of two loans taken out by the trustees to “support the ongoing operation and maintenance of the park”.

The loans include one from the Nottinghamshire Miners Welfare Trust Fund for £55,000, and one for £15,000 from the Coal Industry Social Welfare Fund.

Coun Burgin said: "The future of the park is such an emotive subject and one close to the heart of the local community.

"It is only right that all 36 councillors and the mayor shape the future of the park and make the decision on the council's commitment."

Coun Burgin considered a report that highlights an anticipated programme of repairs costing £211,000 and a long-term maintenance plan of around £32,000 per year.

If the council becomes the trustee, the first year of maintenance would be covered from resources held in the leisure development reserve and the future costs would be built into the council’s General Fund. An agreement would also need to be made regarding the payment of outstanding loans.

Provision would also need to be made to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the athletics track until 2024.

Coun Sonya Ward, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Mansfield, said she was “delighted” with Coun Burgin’s decision,

She said: "I'm really pleased, it's been a long campaign to save the park, and I look forward to seeing the park become a community sports facility.

"It's an important park to people from all parts of our community.

"People power has won the day -Well done to all involved."

Coun Stephen Garner, an Independent, said: “This is great news, I'm a life-long supporter of the Mansfield Harriers,and of the park.

"I'm delighted and I'm sure the motion will be passed through council."

Graeme Baguley, who started the petition to the council, the trustees and CISWO to stop the park's closure, said: "This is fantastic news for the people.

"It just shows that all the work that everyday park-users have put in, when they have been active on social media, signed petitions, and attend protests, has an impact.

"I won't celebrate just yet as there are lots of challenges ahead, but this is a real opportunity for the community to come together and do something different with the park."