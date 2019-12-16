Mansfield runner trains for ultimate Sahara Desert challenge

A Mansfield man is set to run 24 miles in training for a gruelling marathon challenge in the Sahara desert.

Kevin Brocklehurst, who is hoping to take on the Marathon Des Sables, will run 24 miles from Long Eaton to Mansfield Town’s One Call stadium this month.

In April, Kevin aims to complete his bucket list aspiration by taking on what he

describes as “the ultimate running challenge”.

The Marathon Des Sables covers a distance of 250km set in the high temperatures of the Sahara Desert.

Originally from Mansfield, Kevin is hoping to complete six marathons across six days while also carrying his own food and survival equipment.

He said: “It’s the bucket list challenge. I’ve been running for ten years and I’ve been trying to find something different to do than just a normal marathon.

“The Marathon Des Sables was put into my mind about three years ago and it’s been itching away at the back of my mind. I think next year is as good a year as any to do it – I’m 53 years old so I don’t want to get too old.”

Kevin will have to go without a change of clothes and a shower for duration of the challenge.

So far 1,000 people have registered to take part with previous competitors including James Cracknell and Sir Ranulph Fiennes. This is the 35th edition of the Marathon Des Sables.

He added: “I think I’ll see how I recover from this before looking for my next challenge but when you start looking at these ultra-marathons there’s hundreds out there, so we’ll see.”

Kevin is hoping to raise £8,000 for Scope. Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brocko26.