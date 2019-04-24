Mansfield runner takes on the London Marathon for RNLI

A runner from Mansfield is set to take on his biggest challenge yet - the London Marathon.

Martin Stendall, 41, is set to run 26 miles this Sunday (April 28), in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Mr Stendall chose the charity as it was close to his father-in-laws heart.

he said: "He was a very generous giver who supported the RNLI, so it is a charity close to us.

"After last year's great summer, and a hot Easter weekend, the RNLI will need funds more than ever."

The Asda manager is aiming to raise £1000 for the charity, and has so far raised an impressive £728.75.

Despite an injury before Christmas, Mr Stendall says his training is going well, and he is both nervous and excited about taking on the famous marathon.

"I'm nervous, but I need to feel confident I can do the distance.

"The atmosphere will make a difference."

Mr Stendall has taken on half marathons in Derby and Nottingham with his colleagues, and the London Marathon will be his biggest challenge yet.

"I've run 20 miles round Mansfield so far, so I'm quietly confident about the marathon."

There will be no rest for the manager however, as he is back at work at Asda in Corby the next day.

"You tend not to feel it the day after a big run." he added.

Julie, Mr Stendall's will be there to support him, and will be cheering him on at the finish line.

