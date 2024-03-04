Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hetty’s – a drug and alcohol misuse support charity founded in 1966 – relocated from their previous location on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, to a new home in Burnaby House on Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The Nottinghamshire charity was founded by mothers across the region who were all experiencing the pain and heartbreak of a loved one’s addiction, with this group of women offering each other support when they realised there was nowhere else to access help.

During the latest meeting of the Mansfield Rotary Club at Portland College, Rotarian Kelvin Bowman presented a cheque for £500 to Hetty's operational team lead and volunteer coordinator, Tracey Crosby.

With dedication, hard work, and grant funding, this group gradually grew in numbers.

What started as a single peer support group evolved into a crisis support line, then expanded to include a paid staff member, and today, it has become a registered charity supporting over 200 families per month throughout the districts of Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Newark & Sherwood, and County South.

Hetty's charity has incurred a considerable expense replacing its commercial boiler and system which broke over Christmas, and to cover the cost, staff and volunteers are seeking to raise approximately £25,000.

Tracey said: “We are beyond delighted and extremely grateful for the contribution and support. It means the world to us.”